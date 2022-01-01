Go
Toast

Shake & Swirl

Come in and enjoy!

110 N 19th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Strawberries, Organic Chocolate, Vanilla & More Strawberries blended with Yogurt & topped with Berry Coconut Granola, Bananas, Coconut, Cacao Nibs & drizzle of Honey
Precovery$2.50
Not a Shake! Cherry Flavored Pre-Workout Drink with BCAAs
Berry Sunrise
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Rasberries, Peanut Butter, Banana & Flax Seed Oil with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein
I Love Veggies
Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Create-A-Shake$9.00
Super Antioxidant Bowl$10.00
Acai, Pomegranate and Blueberries blended with Yogurt and topped with Coconut, Hemp Seeds, Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs and a drizzle of honey
Antioxidant Blast
Acai, Pomegranate, Blackberries, Blueberries & Banana with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein
Berry, Berry Good
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Mango Berry Burst
Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
The Amazing Acai$10.00
Acai, Pomegranate and Blueberries blended with Yogurt and topped with Berry Coconut Granola, Almond Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Coconut and a drizzle of honey
See full menu

Location

110 N 19th Ave

Bozeman MT

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana Born & Roasted

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

University Burger

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Taco Montes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston