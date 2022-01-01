Go
Toast

Blended Culture

Home of Phantasma Kitchen, Lechuza Tacos and Coffee + Crisp.
Community of brands that offer a wide range of culinary bites & cocktails.

PIZZA

3403 S Lamar Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Goblin$17.00
Chile sauce, cremini mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula
3 Tacos and consome$13.00
Three of our tacos served with consome, there's an additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
Barbacoa Taco$3.75
Scaredy Cat$15.00
San Marzano tomato, house-made mozzarella, pepperoni.
La Phantasma$19.00
San Marzano tomato, house-made mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, artichokes, mushrooms, kalamata olives.
Haunted Heat$16.00
San Marzano tomato, spicy Italian salami, house-made mozzarella, Fresno chile.
Two Taco plate$12.00
2 Tacos of your choice served with consomè, rice, borracho charro Beans or refried beans. All tacos are served plancha crisped. Three of our tacos served with consome. Additional charge for goat or cochinita pibil.
Bloody Mary$16.00
San Marzano tomato, house made mozzarella, garden basil.
The Poltergeist$16.00
House-made mozzarella, provolone, house-made sausage, broccoli rabe, chili flakes.
Half Dozen Wings$10.80
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3403 S Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Easy Tiger

No reviews yet

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, and more than 30 local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

No reviews yet

Boston Italian Bites!

Pinthouse Pizza

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Beer and Pizza!

Kerbey Lane Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston