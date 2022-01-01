Go
Toast

Blender Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

605 Eclipse Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Business Services
Takeout

Location

605 Eclipse Blvd

Beloit WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rock Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

The Rock Bar & Grill is located on the shore of the Rock River in Beloit Wisconsin. The Rock Bar & Grill offers a full menu of casual dining choices including Appetizers, Chicken Wings, Signature Burgers & Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and Fried Chicken Dinners. And of course, a Craft Beer Wisconsin Friday Night Fish Fry and Saturday Night Prime Rib.

Jerry's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Putterz Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pig Iron Pub and Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston