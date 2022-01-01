Go
Blenders & Bowls Eastside

SMOOTHIES

1625 E 6th st • $$

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)

Popular Items

The Bowl Of Paradise$8.25
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, local honey
The Sesher$8.25
BLEND | acai, blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, crushed cashews, raisins, cacao nibs, local honey
The Chill Berry$7.75
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, local honey
The O.G.$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, local honey
The Nutty By Nature$8.50
BLEND | acai, bananas, red apples, almond butter, spinach, kale, vanilla almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, coconut shreds, walnuts, local honey
The Legend$7.75
acai, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, chocolate almond milk
The Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, local honey
Kale Kreation$7.50
kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, vanilla almond milk
The Endless Summer$8.50
BLEND | acai, mangos, bananas, coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, kiwis, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, local honey
Avocado Toast$7.50
avocado w/ lemon juice, tomatoes, salt & pepper, red pepper flakes, local honey, served on local sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1625 E 6th st

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Il Brutto

No reviews yet

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open Mon 5p-10p, Tues-Thurs from 4p-10p + Fri-Sat from 4p-11p.

Easy Tiger

No reviews yet

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, locally cured meats, full bar, local and boutique draft beers. Our in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Our sausages and smoked meats are locally produced with Easy Tiger’s original recipes.

Latchkey

No reviews yet

It's a bar... and a day care center for adults!

Buenos Aires Café

No reviews yet

L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E
Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can
make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell.
Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!

