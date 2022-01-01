Go
Toast

Blenders & Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

4200 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nutty By Nature$8.50
BLEND | acai, bananas, red apples, almond butter, spinach, kale, and vanilla almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, coconut shreds, walnuts, and local honey
Chill Berry$7.75
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, and local honey
Avocado Toast$7.50
Local sourdough topped with avocado, tomato, salt & pepper, red pepper flakes, and local honey
Endless Summer$8.50
BLEND | acai, mangos, bananas, and coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, kiwis, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, and local honey
O.G.$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, and local honey
Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, and coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, and local honey
Fresh Prince$7.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, strawberries, mint, and coconut water
Bowl Of Paradise$8.25
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, and coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, and local honey
Sesher$8.25
BLEND | acai, blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, cashews, raisins, cacao nibs, and local honey
Green Bowl$8.25
BLEND | acai, avocado, spinach, bananas, and vanilla almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, cucumbers, strawberries, sliced almonds, and local honey
See full menu

Location

4200 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 110

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

LUNCH: Tuesday -- Friday | 11am-2pm
DINNER: Tuesday -- Saturday | 5pm–9pm
BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday | 10am-2pm
Curbside/Delivery: Tuesday – Thursday 5pm – 8pm , Friday–Saturday 5pm–8:30pm

Draught House

No reviews yet

Austin's oldest Brewpub serving a vast selection of House made and guest drinks. Nestled in the historic Rosedale neighborhood with a massive beer garden, you'll find yourself at home at Draught House.

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston