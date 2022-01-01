Go
Toast

Blend On Main

american fare. boho sheek style dining room designed by famed Gordon Ramsey.
Chef Lou Smith displays his wide array of cuisines in his own creative style.
come create a memory here at blend on main.

152 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

wagyu steak burger$25.00
risotto du' jour$39.00
creamy saffron risotto, jumbo gulf shrimp, vegetable confetti
Creamed Spinach$9.00
Organic Spinach, Nutmeg Cream
Italian Chopped House Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Salumi, Provolone, Capicola, Olives, Red Onion, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Balsomic Vinaigrette, Crispy Chick Peas, Roasted Peppers
mac n cheese$10.00
Crab Cake Appetizer$24.00
Our Famous no bread no filler lump crab cake, chipotle, aioli, roasted corn relish
Veggie Burger$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
"angry" brussels sprout$9.00
Just a bowl of Fries$7.00
See full menu

Location

152 Main Street

Manasquan NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Norton's Main Scoop

No reviews yet

Located right on Main Street in Manasquan NJ, Norton’s Main Scoop provides delicious home-made ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, and more!

Max Devros

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Salty Whale and Guesthouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surf Taco - Manasquan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston