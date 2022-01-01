Go
Blessed Brews Coffee Shop

It is our mission to serve our community the best products & make your coffee experience heavenly. We do this by delivering fresh roasted coffee everyday with open minds and humble hearts.

2431 Main Street Suite A • $

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)

Popular Items

Mean Moose
white chocolate-butterscotch
Lucky Charm
white chocolate-hazelnut-marshmallow
Toasted Bagel$3.25
Your choice of gourmet bagel toasted to golden brown color and topped with your choice of in house made cream cheese.
Chai Tea Latte
Pacific Spice Chai
Latte
espresso-milk
Ace of Spades
white chocolate-irish cream-vanilla
Mocha
ghirardelli milk chocolate
Snickers
chocolate-hazelnut-caramel
Smoothie
100% crushed fruit-milk-ice
Sugar Mama
white chocolate-caramel
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2431 Main Street Suite A

Alamosa CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
