Go
Toast
  • /
  • Las Vegas
  • /
  • Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc

Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc

Home of The Surf n Turf Garlic Noodles

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bleu Bang NOODLES$25.00
Korean Sticky Wings$17.00
Chicken$14.00
Over a bed of garlic noodles, with Parm cheese and chive
Korean Sticky Chicken$17.00
Chicken/Shrimp$22.00
Lemonades
NY Strip$28.00
Steak/ Shrimp$36.00
Short Rib Potstickers$15.00
See full menu

Location

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102

Las Vegas NV

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dona Maria Tamales

No reviews yet

Serving the Las Vegas community since 1980. Family owned and operated.

Americana Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Head to the patio at Americana on Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores for a tranquil view. Early American cuisine with mixed European interpretations influences chef Stephen Blandino’s menu.

Aces & Ales (Tenaya)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy 50 craft beer taps and a craft kitchen!

VooDoo Wing Co

No reviews yet

A LITTLE MAGIC. A LOT OF FLAVOR.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston