Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

The team at Bleu Restaurant & Lounge has earned a reputation in the community for fine food since 2012. Housed in the renovated Reedsville Granary, Bleu’s dining spaces offer plenty of character with original exposed wood beams and plank flooring. We pride ourselves with a very loyal and passionate staff. We consider our team a big family, valuing each of the ideas they bring forward to enhance our guests experiences.

2200 Dickinson Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom Flatbread$14.00
truffle, arugula & house-made ricotta
Free Range Lemon Chicken$24.00
fingerling potato, seasonal vegetables, beurre blanc & grilled lemon
Organic Greens Salad$6.00
onion, carrot, tomato & cucumber
Seven Layer Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, sugar snap peas, bacon
cheddar cheese, egg, tomato & house-made tarragon ranch
New England Lobster Rolls$24.00
maine lobster, remoulade, fried capers & bleu’s fries
Butter Crusted Atlantic Cod$28.00
roasted asparagus hash, tomato coulis & charred cippolini onions
**FIRE NEXT**
Kid Slider$10.00
beef slider w/ cheddar cheese & bleu's fries
Goat Cheese Curds$12.00
fried la clare farms goat cheese curds
& sriracha ketchup
Kid Chicken Tenders$10.00
bleu's fries, ketchup & house tarragon ranch
Location

DePere WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

