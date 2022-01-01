Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
The team at Bleu Restaurant & Lounge has earned a reputation in the community for fine food since 2012. Housed in the renovated Reedsville Granary, Bleu’s dining spaces offer plenty of character with original exposed wood beams and plank flooring. We pride ourselves with a very loyal and passionate staff. We consider our team a big family, valuing each of the ideas they bring forward to enhance our guests experiences.
2200 Dickinson Road
Popular Items
Location
2200 Dickinson Road
DePere WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Graystone Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
Bona Fide Juicery
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Island Sushi Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!