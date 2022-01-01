Bleu Sushi
CHECK OUT OUR HOKKAIDO, JAPAN SOFT SERVE, ON A CONE, ICE CREAM IN MATCHA, ORIGINAL, AND STRAWBERRY FLAVORS! LIMITED TIME ONLY!
******************************************************************************
Available Daily: Uni (sea urchin) and Toro (fatty tuna),
LUNCH SPECIAL, ALWAYS, 7 DAYS A WEEK!
Specials this week:
->LAMB CHOPS (NEW ITEM ALERT)
->PORK CHOPS (NEW ITEM ALERT)
->TOP SIRLOIN STEAK TERIYAKI(NEW ITEM ALERT)
******************************************************************************
TRY OUR NEWEST DRINK, IMPORTED FROM JAPAN ---KIMINO--- Crafted sparkling juices in Apple, Orange, Plum, and Yuzu flavors. We hand pick our fruits and use naturally sourced water from the Hyogo mountains and organic sugar cane!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
262 S 10th St, • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
262 S 10th St,
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Come in and enjoy!
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Alpen Rose
Alpen Rose to go