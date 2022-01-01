Go
Toast

Bleu Sushi

CHECK OUT OUR HOKKAIDO, JAPAN SOFT SERVE, ON A CONE, ICE CREAM IN MATCHA, ORIGINAL, AND STRAWBERRY FLAVORS! LIMITED TIME ONLY!
******************************************************************************

Available Daily: Uni (sea urchin) and Toro (fatty tuna),
LUNCH SPECIAL, ALWAYS, 7 DAYS A WEEK!
Specials this week:
->LAMB CHOPS (NEW ITEM ALERT)
->PORK CHOPS (NEW ITEM ALERT)
->TOP SIRLOIN STEAK TERIYAKI(NEW ITEM ALERT)
******************************************************************************
TRY OUR NEWEST DRINK, IMPORTED FROM JAPAN ---KIMINO--- Crafted sparkling juices in Apple, Orange, Plum, and Yuzu flavors. We hand pick our fruits and use naturally sourced water from the Hyogo mountains and organic sugar cane!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

262 S 10th St, • $$

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)

Popular Items

Kurobuta Gyoza$7.95
"NEW" High Quality Kurobuta of pure-bred Berkshire pigs originated from England. Superior taste of pork, these dumplings are juicy, flavorful, and tender. "The Wagyu of Pork"
2 SIGNATURE COMBO$32.95
"MOST CUSTOMER ORDER" Choose any 2 from Signature roll, served with miso soup or green salad
🍃 Miso Soup$4.45
Japanese traditional shiro miso with tofu, seaweed and scallions in delicious miso broth
Spicy Mayo$1.95
LUNCH 3 Roll$17.95
Choose any 3 regular roll served with soup or salad
LUNCH 2 Roll$12.95
Choose any 2 regular roll served with soup or salad
3 ROLLS REGULAR COMBO$23.95
"GREAT DEAL" Choose any 3 from regular roll, served with miso soup or green salad
Alaska Roll$7.95
Salmon and avocado, 8pcs
Jefferson Roll$7.95
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, lettuce 🥬, spicy mayo and sweet Japanese sauce. 5 big pcs
🍃 Edamame$5.95
Lightly salted soy bean
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

262 S 10th St,

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Termini Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alpen Rose

No reviews yet

Alpen Rose to go

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston