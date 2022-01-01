Go
Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street

Popular Items

Large Donut Shake Bag$9.00
Small Donut Shake Bag$6.00
shake it like a polaroid picture. Cake style donut holes served fresh in a brown bag with a generous supply of cinnamon sugar. (V)
Peruvian Pork Belly Tacos$10.00
Crispy braised local heritage pork belly, marinated red onions, cilantro lime salad,
chipotle maple aioli, corn tortillas (GF)
Barn Burger$13.00
local grass-fed beef, mozzarella, thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, local free-range sunny side up egg, house bread & butter pickles, arugula, shaved red onion, roasted garlic aioli, toasted local bun
Kids Items with Organic Juice Box$8.00
Route 11 Kettle Chips$2.50
Assorted Flavors
Small Lil Bit salad$5.00
arugula, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, and a sweet tomato basil vinaigrette. (V) (GF)
Bistro Grill Cheese$10.00
creamy mozzarella, French brie, thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, roasted
rosemary red grape jam, toasted local sliced bread
Spring Thyme Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Local free–range chicken, carrot, celery, red onion, green onions,
dried cranberries, and a creamy citrus thyme vinaigrette, with arugula on a buttery toasted croissant
Large Lil' Bit Salad$10.00
arugula, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, and a sweet tomato basil vinaigrette. (V) (GF)
*Make it VEGAN with no cheese.*
Location

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
