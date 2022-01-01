Bleuroot
Farm to Table
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
98 West Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
98 West Main Street
West Dundee IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Elder + Oat
Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends.
Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it.
Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul.
We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes.
Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed.
Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.
Woodfire Dundee
Come in and enjoy!!
DC Cobbs East Dundee
Burgers & Brews
Benedict's Eggs and More
OPEN for Curbside Pick up! Call when you arrive we will bring your order out to you!
847-836-2222