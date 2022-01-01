Blind Barber
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
10797 Washington Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10797 Washington Blvd
Culver City CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Best Mexican food in the Westside of Los Angeles - featuring all natural non-GMO proteins and gluten free heirloom Oaxacan corn tortillas and Sonoran flour tortillas.
Bigfoot West
Come in and enjoy!
Oldfield's Liquor Room
Come in and enjoy!