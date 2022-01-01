Blind Box BBQ - NFM
A modern take on classic, Kansas City style barbecue!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY • $$$
Location
1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY
KANSAS CITY KS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
