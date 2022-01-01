Go
Blind Box BBQ - NFM

A modern take on classic, Kansas City style barbecue!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY • $$$

Avg 4.3 (211 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork$8.00
Classic | 5 or 7oz
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Brisket$10.00
Bourbon Baked Beans$4.00
Combo #1$22.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
Burnt Ends$10.00
Pulled Pork$9.00
Notorious PIG$14.50
Smoked sausage, pulled pork, mac & cheese, and onion straws
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Burnt End Sandwich$13.50
1/2 lb of prime, beef burnt ends
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY

KANSAS CITY KS

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
