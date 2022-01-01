Go
Blind Box BBQ

A modern take on classic Kansas City style barbecue!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

13214 W 62nd Terr • $$

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork$8.00
5oz or 7oz
Burnt End Sandwich$13.50
Prime beef burnt ends with our original Bareknuckle BBQ sauce
The Carolina Q$13.50
Classic "low and slow" pulled pork, topped with house slaw, and onion straws
Combo #1$22.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
Smoked Brisket$10.00
5oz or 7oz
Notorious PIG$14.50
Local, smoked sausage topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, and onion straws
Burnt Ends$10.00
House Fries$3.00
Burnt End Dinner$18.00
1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends
Bourbon Baked Beans$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13214 W 62nd Terr

Shawnee KS

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

