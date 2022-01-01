Go
Toast

The Blind Burro

Come in and enjoy Happy Hours Weekdays, 3pm-6pm for discounts on food and beverages! Not availble during special events.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

639 J st • $$

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Tacos$16.00
2 corn tortillas topped with lemon-Serrano crema, spiced crispy cauliflower (tossed in rice flour, chipotle powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, and fried), kale-cabbage slaw, chipotle- orange BBQ sauce, avocado slice, and julienned radish
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, DAIRY, CHILIES, SEEDS) GLUTEN FREE
Burrito Shrtrb$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with slow braised beef, rice, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro and onions topped with onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, crema, avocado, and served 'wet' with barbacoa sauce
(ALLERGIES – GARLIC, ONION, CHILIES, GLUTEN)
MacheteCalifornia$19.00
grilled short rib carne asada, onion, cilantro, charred scallion, taco shop guac, French fries, Oaxaca cheese, Manchego cheese.
(ALLERGIES – GARLIC, DAIRY, ONION, GLUTEN)
*The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
Churros$10.00
Burro Bowl$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Quesadilla$11.00
Traditional large flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese. Flag of Pico, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side. Choice of Protein.
MacheteShrimp$19.00
sautéed shrimp, chipotle candied bacon, pico de gallo, lime crema, Oaxaca cheese, and Manchego cheese.
(ALLERGIES – DAIRY, ONION, CHILIES, SHELLFISH)
*The long quesadilla/tacos originated in Guerrero, Mexico and are sold from street vendors. We make the long corn tortillas in house. In order to get the masa pliable, we add lard from our carnitas. That being said, the machetes are NOT vegetarian and CAN’T be made vegetarian. All machetes have a mixture of Oaxaca and Manchego cheese and are cooked on the flat top until the outside becomes a little crispy.
Traditional Guac$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Tacos De Pollo$16.00
2 corn tortillas topped with 4 oz grilled chicken, guacamole tradicional and pico de gallo.
(ALLERGIES- ONIONS, GARLIC) GLUTEN FREE
To-Go Chps/Sals$3.00
Our house fried corn tortilla chips dusted with salt and then served with our house salsa (tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onion, spices, lime juice)
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, CHILIES, ONION, GARLIC)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

639 J st

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Shout! House & Garage Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

No reviews yet

SPILL THE BEANS 7am-5pm | 7 days a week -
THE SMOKING GUN 3pm-10pm M-F & 11am-10pm Sat & Sun

Karina's Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laugh Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston