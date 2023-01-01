Go
Main picView gallery

Blind Elk Taproom - 397 Shawneehaw Ave S

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

397 Shawneehaw Ave S

Banner Elk, NC 28604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am

Location

397 Shawneehaw Ave S, Banner Elk NC 28604

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LEES-McRAE Campus Dining
orange starNo Reviews
191Main Street W Banner Elk, NC 28604
View restaurantnext
The Mast Farm Inn - 2543 Broadstone Road
orange starNo Reviews
2543 Broadstone Road Banner Elk, NC 28604
View restaurantnext
Gamekeeper Restaurant - 3005 Shulls Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
3005 Shulls Mill Road Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
The Pedalin' Pig Boone - 2968 NC Hwy 105 South
orange starNo Reviews
2968 NC Hwy 105 South Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Bistro Roca & Antlers Bar (New) - 143 Wonderland Trail
orange starNo Reviews
143 Wonderland Trail Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 645
922 Main St Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Banner Elk

Grandview Restaurant - 10575 North Carolina 105S
orange star4.0 • 680
10575 North Carolina 105S Banner Elk, NC 28604
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Banner Elk

Boone

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Blind Elk Taproom - 397 Shawneehaw Ave S

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston