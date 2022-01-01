The Blind Goat
A modern Vietnamese gastropub from Christine Ha.
409 Travis St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
409 Travis St
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
