Blind Hog

We are a fast casual scratch kitchen throwing a personal twist on many well known dishes. Our fusion cuisine has no limits. We make everything daily, from scratch using the finest ingredients. From smoked meats, handcrafted burgers, Pierogi, sauces, aioli's and soups all made in house daily. We never freeze our meats. Our restaurant use Eco friendly products to help protect the planet and well-being of our loved ones.

Popular Items

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls$7.00
Crispy On the Outside Fried Mac & Cheese Balls, made with Smoked Gouda, Gruyere and Sharp Cheddar, Pan Seared Pancetta, Creme Fraiche and House Smoked Fresno dipping Aioli
Fish & Chips$14.00
Ginger Beer Battered Haddock with String Fries and Capers Tartar Sauce.
Truffled Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds tossed in rosemary truffle oil with house Fresno aioli and house ranch sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Natural Chicken Breast, Fried Green Tomato, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Greens, House Fresno Ranch
Elotes In A Cup$6.00
Grilled corn in creamy mayo, salty Cotija cheese with chili and lime. Classic street snack but in the cup for easy enjoyment!
Natural Chicken Fingers (3) / Fries$6.00
Natural Chicken Tenders, String Fries.
The Hog Cubano$17.00
The One, The King of All Claim To Fame. Combines Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork Belly, Swiss, Pickle, House Honey Mustard, Grain Mustard. Our Twist On Classic Cubano.
Potato & Cheese Pierogi$8.00
Stuffed with Potato & Cheese, Sour Cream and Smoked Fresno Ranch (6pcs)
Not So Redneck Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Hand-Pulled Pork , Brioche Bun, Asian Slaw, Pickle, Green Leaf, Chef BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Texas Burger$15.00
Half Pound Angus Beef, Wisconsin Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, House BBQ Sauce, Green Leaf, Potato Bun.
Location

11901 S 80th Ave

Palos Park IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
