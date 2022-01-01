Blind Hog
We are a fast casual scratch kitchen throwing a personal twist on many well known dishes. Our fusion cuisine has no limits. We make everything daily, from scratch using the finest ingredients. From smoked meats, handcrafted burgers, Pierogi, sauces, aioli's and soups all made in house daily. We never freeze our meats. Our restaurant use Eco friendly products to help protect the planet and well-being of our loved ones.
11901 S 80th Ave
Popular Items
Location
11901 S 80th Ave
Palos Park IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Franklins Public House & Pie Company
Franklins Public House is an American, family-friendly Gastropub incorporating a balanced blend of delicious fresh and scratch made food with a classic American pub atmosphere
Pop's Beef
Come in and enjoy!
Peppo's Subs
Great Sub Sandwiches since 1976!
Melinda's Pub
Craft beer, delicious food, and fun times!