Blind Pig Pub

We pride ourselves on serving craft food sourced from local providers. Stop in for some SWEET POTATO FALAFEL or a CAROLINA PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH. We have tons of authentic all veggie options to choose from. There’s something here for everyone!
Whether you are looking for COLD DRAFT BEER or a CRAFT COCKTAIL, we’ve got you covered. Stop in for a game or bring the friends and family for SATURDAY and SUNDAY BRUNCH.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

214 Linden St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)

Popular Items

🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY$13.25
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
SOUTHWEST SALAD🌿$12.50
mixed greens, fresh chopped jalapeños, shredded cheddar jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, black bean corn red pepper relish topped with crispy corn tortilla strips served with our chipotle ranch………………🌿All Plant**- with plant based follow your heart shredded cheddar & our plant based creamy chipotle dressing ••••••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
ANGUS BURGER*$15.00
angus beef burger* on a toasted brioche bun with seasoned fries
Our burgers are cooked to order and may be served undercooked. The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
🌿THAI FRIES$10.00
🌿seasoned fries, drizzled with sweet thai chili sauce & spicy plant based sriracha aioli, topped crispy fried onions, green onions, & sesame seeds
🌿PLANT GRILLED CHIK'N TACOS
🌿All Plant** - grilled gardein chik’n, follow your heart plant based shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, our creamy plant based dill cilantro sauce served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
🌿CAULIFLOWER WINGS$9.00
Cauliflower florets glazed with your choice of sauce•••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).
DUCK WONTONS$13.00
duck bacon, cream cheese, roasted sweet corn, red & green peppers with thai sweet chili dipping sauce…….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces
BLFGT$14.75
crispy bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on a toast kaiser bun with seasoned fries
🌿CRISPY SERRANO BRUSSELS$12.95
crispy garlic serrano glazed brussels sprouts with goat cheese crumbles…….🌿Plant option** with follow your heart plant based feta•••••••••••••••🌱***please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Fast Service
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

214 Linden St

Fort Collins CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

