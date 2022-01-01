Go
Toast

Blind Pig Tavern and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

3103 E US Highway 12 • $$

Avg 4.3 (389 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Homemade Pretzel$7.00
Burger N Chips$5.00
Blackened Chicken$14.00
12" Pizza$11.00
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
Ft. Collins$16.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Twice Baked Tots$9.00
Smash Burger$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3103 E US Highway 12

Michigan City IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Social Que BBQ and Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Creekside Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ritz Klub Tavern

No reviews yet

THE RITZ KLUB IS A COZY, HISTORIC TURN OF THE CENTURY TAVERN WITH TONS OF CHARACTER, OUTSTANDING BURGERS, FRESH MODERN PUB FARE, CRAFT BEER & COCKTAILS.
​WE ARE A FREQUENTLY VISITED TAVERN BY LOCALS & TOURISTS!!
COME VISIT US AND MAKE US YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME!

Memo's House of Pancakes

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston