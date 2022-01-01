STAR BAR
Come in and enjoy!
853 North Western Ave
Location
853 North Western Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
2. Dorothy
Thanks!
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
SICILY, HUH? IT’S THE STYLE OF PIZZA YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU WERE MISSING. CRUST AS FLUFFY AS IT IS CRUNCHY. SAUCE THAT SLAPS BUT IN THE FRIENDLIEST POSSIBLE WAY.
Nellie's
Since March 2006: Nellie’s has become widely recognized as one of “Chicago’s Best”. A staple of the Humboldt Park neighborhood with its blend of Puerto Rican fare & American breakfast favorites.
Heritage Ukrainian Village
Come in and enjoy!