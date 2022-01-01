Blind Tiger Cafe - Westshore Plaza Mall
Come in and enjoy!
219 Westshore Plaza
Location
219 Westshore Plaza
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lettuce Eat
Come in and enjoy!
FSC - Test Kitchen (Live)
Beef's Corporate Test Lab
Whiskey Cake
Come in and enjoy!
Lolis Mexican Cravings
Known for our authentic Mexican food, we provide the best tacos, sopes, bowls, and tamales in the Tampa Bay area. Voted best tacos in Tampa Bay 5 years running and best tamales in Florida by Yelp.