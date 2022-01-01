Bliss Artisan
Handcrafted Pizza and Grilled Wraps cooked in under four minutes. Fresh Salads and Artisan Ice Cream.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
600 Humboldt St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
600 Humboldt St
Tell City IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pour Haus
Come in and enjoy!
The Pint Haus
Come in and enjoy!
Lawson's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Patio Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!