Bliss Artisan

Handcrafted Pizza and Grilled Wraps cooked in under four minutes. Fresh Salads and Artisan Ice Cream.

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

600 Humboldt St • $

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)

Popular Items

Student Meal #2$7.50
7" ONE topping pizza, a fountain drink, and a solo ice cream.
Meal #1$4.75
Fountain drink and a solo ice cream.
Large Salad w/ONE Meat$8.50
Choose (1) meat and UNLIMITED vegetables.
Lays Chips$1.25
Solo$3.50
Choose one flavor.
Student Meal #1$5.00
7" ONE topping pizza and a fountain drink.
Handcrafted Pizza
Choose UNLIMITED toppings.
Grilled Wrap
Choose UNLIMITED vegetables.
Bang Bang Shrimp$7.75
The pizza of the month for March is Bang Bang Shrimp! We begin with a garlic butter base followed by a mozzarella/provolone cheese. We then add spinach, green onions, shrimp, and a vegetable of your choice. Finally, a bang bang accent sauce is added to top off the entire pizza.
Fountain Drink$2.25
Pepsi products.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 Humboldt St

Tell City IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
