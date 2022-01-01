Go
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON

SOUTH BURLINGTON
Fast casual counter service in a super relaxed setting. Locally sourced burgers, grain bowls, and protein rich salads for dine in or take out via convenient online ordering.

1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken$7.99
Fried Chicken breast / Spicy Honey Glaze / Pickles / Shredded Lettuce / Mayo
Cowboy Chicken$8.99
Fried chicken breast / bacon / crispy onions / ranch / lettuce
House Chicken$7.99
Fried chicken breast / pickles / lettuce / ranch
Original Chicken Nugz$5.29
crispy GF all-natural chicken nuggets with side of ranch
Hand-Cut Fries$3.49
try as we might, to go fries do not travel long distances very well
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Maple Mustard
Basic Beef Burger$5.79
plain, beef on a bun
Autumn$13.99
chicken breast / spiced sweet potatoes / pepitas / fresh apple / goat cheese / power greens / cider vinaigrette
Dirty Nugz$5.49
chicken nugz in BBQ spice rub; served with side of ranch
'Merica Burger$7.99
LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef / griddled onions / lettuce / pickles / house dressing
South Burlington VT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
