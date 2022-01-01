Go
Toast

Bliss & Vinegar

FRESH. FAST. DELICIOUS.
Flavorful chopped salads, wraps, quinoa bowls and soups of superior quality… all made-to-order for you.
We offer over 60 toppings and dressings made from scratch using only NATURAL ingredients and NO preservatives. Try one of our Signature items or create your own Bliss! Voted 'Best Salads in GR!'

SOUPS • SALADS

888 Forest Hill Ave SE • $

Avg 4.4 (168 reviews)

Popular Items

The Gaucho$8.49
Roasted steak, quinoa, arugula, corn salad, queso fresco, Chimichurri Vinaigrette.
Peruvian Chicken$7.99
Spring mix, herb roasted chicken, corn salad, quinoa, queso fresco, kalamatas, Orange-Aji Vinaigrette (GF).
Tommy Smokes$7.99
Chicken, bacon, tomato, corn, romaine, cheddar, Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette.
B&V Kale Caesar$7.99
Baby kale blend, croutons, onion, Parmesan, creamy Caesar Vinaigrette (GF).
BMB$9.99
(Big Meat Bowl) Heavy on the protein: Steak, herb roasted chicken and bacon over quinoa with red pepper, avocado,
Greek Yogurt Ranch (GF)
Vegan Bliss$7.99
Baby kale blend, quinoa, broccoli, corn, garbanzos, avocado, walnuts, MI dried cherries. Choose a dressing: we recommend Balsamic (V, GF) or Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (GF)
Create Your Own$6.99
CYO Quinoa Bowl$2.99
Includes quinoa and a dressing.
Michigan Cobb$7.49
Romaine, herb roasted chicken, tomato, onion, MI dried cherries, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette (GF).
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)$1.39
You'll never know it's GF
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

888 Forest Hill Ave SE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poke Toki Cascade

No reviews yet

Casual dining or take out/online ordering personalized Poke Bowl and Boba tea. Unique, fresh served by Chefs

Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING

No reviews yet

We believe everyone should know what they consume. From our premium ingredients to our exceptional service, eating health has never been easier!

Little Bangkok

No reviews yet

Dine in available.
Beer & Wine Available for purchase to go.

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

No reviews yet

We proudly serve premium sandwiches, wraps and burgers. We can't wait to see you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston