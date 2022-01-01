BLOC CAFE
Bloc was founded 9 years after Diesel Cafe. Choosing to open a second store was no easy decision. We knew how challenging running one business was, so the idea of another store seemed daunting enough that for years, the notion seemed to take a back burner.
A decade is a long time, to do anything. And after nearly ten years, Tucker and Jen were finally ready, for change. Bloc opened its doors on October 15, 2007 and expanded spring of 2008 to create a courtyard for outdoor seating!
Bloc still boasts a large handful of staff members from pre-opening and any of its success is largely due to these solid few that have stuck with us through slow winter days and bustling weekends.
11 Bow St • $$
11 Bow St
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
