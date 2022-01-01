Go
Bloc was founded 9 years after Diesel Cafe. Choos­ing to open a sec­ond store was no easy deci­sion. We knew how chal­leng­ing run­ning one busi­ness was, so the idea of another store seemed daunt­ing enough that for years, the notion seemed to take a back burner.
A decade is a long time, to do any­thing. And after nearly ten years, Tucker and Jen were finally ready, for change. Bloc opened its doors on Octo­ber 15, 2007 and expanded spring of 2008 to cre­ate a court­yard for out­door seating!
Bloc still boasts a large hand­ful of staff mem­bers from pre-opening and any of its suc­cess is largely due to these solid few that have stuck with us through slow win­ter days and bustling weekends.

Latte$4.55
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Iced Latte - 16oz$5.05
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with cold Highlawn Farms milk, poured over ice.
Hot Coffee - 16 oz$3.34
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
Terrace$13.00
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
Egg & Cheese$6.95
Egg, cheddar, garlic mayo and spinach on foccacia.
Bagel/Toast$2.75
Naturally leavened sourdough bagel made in-house fresh every morning.
Maple & Toasted Oat Scone$3.32
Iced Coffee -16oz$3.50
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
11 Bow St

Somerville MA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
