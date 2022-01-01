Go
Block 15 Bottle Sale

Bottle Sales site for large bottle releases

3415 SW Deschutes St

Consortium, Nectaron + Citra // IPA // 16oz Can$4.50
Consortium partners two hop varieties to create a special sensory experience that showcases the special pairing. Each hop is thoughtfully selected for both it’s individual characteristics and how it blends with a partner hop. Consortium unites citrusy, floral notes of Citra with the bold, tropical character of Nectaron. The complimentary hop-forward profile is then balanced out with flaked oats for a silky mouthfeel and satisfying finish. // 6.8% ABV
Dab Lab, Citra // IPA // 16oz Can$4.50
¢itra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world. Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab. // 7.3% ABV
Sticky Hands, Tropical Slam // Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can$4.00
Sticky Hands, Tropical Slam features the same innovative brewing techniques as our base version, but takes it on a journey to the islands, ramping up Sticky Hands' tropical fruit and citrus flavors with copious additions of galaxy, citra, mosaic and hallertau blanc hops. the result is a sticky hands varietal with a tropical twist. // 8.1% ABV
Super Nebula, Breakfast with George // Bourbon Barrel Matured Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs, Maple & Coffee Beans // 500mL Bottle$12.50
Each year we mature Super Nebula—an imperial version of our Nebula stout—in unique bourbon barrels, followed by conditioning on cocoa nibs selected to complement that year’s blend. This special variation of Super Nebula was matured in George Dickel 9 year bourbon barrels and conditioned conditioned on Wild Harvest Direct Trade HCP Heirloom Bolivian Tranquilidad Cocoa Nibs, maple, and freshly roasted coffee beans from Bespoken Coffee Roasters. // 11% ABV
Super Nebula, Double Chocolate Orange // Bourbon Barrel Matured Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nib, Tangelo and Blood Orange // 500mL Bottle$12.50
Each year we mature Super Nebula—an imperial version of our Nebula stout—in unique bourbon barrels, followed by conditioning on cocoa nibs selected to complement that year’s blend.
This special variation of Super Nebula was matured in George Dickel 9 year bourbon barrels, then conditioned on Wild Harvest Direct Trade HCP Heirloom Bolivian Tranquilidad Cocoa Nibs, tangelos and blood oranges. // 11% ABV
Super Nebula // Bourbon Barrel Matured Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs // 500mL Bottle$11.50
Each year we mature Super Nebula—an imperial version of our Nebula stout—in unique bourbon barrels, followed by conditioning on cocoa nibs selected to complement that year’s blend. 2022 Super Nebula was matured in George Dickel 9 year bourbon barrels and then conditioned on Wild Harvest Direct Trade HCP Heirloom Bolivian Tranquilidad Cocoa Nibs. // 11% ABV
Accumulator // Doppelbock // 16oz Can$3.00
Originally referred to as “liquid bread” by German monks, doppelbock is full-bodied German-style lager that balances malty sweetness, notes of dark fruits with subtle hop character. Deep in color, Accumulator is rich in complexity and smooth in finish. // 8.3% ABV
Love Potion #9 // Chocolate Raspberry Stout // 16oz Can$4.00
This sweet stout was brewed with a tantalizing blend of specialty dark malts and conditioned on chocolate and a delightfully tart combo of red and black raspberries. A most romantic concoction, Love Potion No. 9 balances rich malt and chocolate flavors with vibrant berry character. // 7% ABV
Billy Breathes // Hazy Double IPA // 16oz Can$4.50
This double IPA is a dreamy, hazy exploration of soft grains and vibrant hops. double dry-hopped with five different tropical and citrusy varietals, Billy Breathes floats upon softly sweet grist with generous additions of malted and flaked oats for a luscious body and silky mouthfeel. // 8% ABV
Kriek // Oud Bruin Ale Spontaneously Fermented in Bourbon Barrels with Cherries // 750mL Bottle$17.25
Kriek, a spontaneous cuvee is created by filling bourbon barrels that once housed Super Nebula with an oud bruin, then spontaneously fermented in our wild cellars. Blended after conditioning for two winters on local Montmorency cherries from The Cherry Country, Kriek marries the extraordinary expression of tart, orchard fruit and a delicate barrel character. // 7.1% ABV
Corvallis OR

3415 SW Deschutes St

Corvallis OR

