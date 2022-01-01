Block 15 Bottle Sale

Consortium partners two hop varieties to create a special sensory experience that showcases the special pairing. Each hop is thoughtfully selected for both it’s individual characteristics and how it blends with a partner hop. Consortium unites citrusy, floral notes of Citra with the bold, tropical character of Nectaron. The complimentary hop-forward profile is then balanced out with flaked oats for a silky mouthfeel and satisfying finish. // 6.8% ABV

