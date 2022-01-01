Go
Blockhead Beerworks

Asian fusion bliss!

SUSHI

150 S Washington St

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

SLIDE THRU$10.00
korean bbq pork + mxc + kimchi slaw + pickle + sesame
SPICY CRUNCHY TUNA$12.00
spicy tuna +crunchies + cucumber + sriracha + scallion + spicy mayo
BAO OF THE MONTH (Surf's Up)$12.00
Lemongrass Aioli + Tempura Shrimp + Sliced Kalbi Ribeye + Unagi Sauce + Pickled Fresno Chiles + Sexy Scallions + Sesame
CALIFORNEE (gf)$12.00
crab + cucumber + avocado + tobiko
YAKISOBA$11.00
yakisoba + veggies + scallion + sweet & salty sauce + sesame + chili garlic crema
HUMBLE PIG$15.00
ramen noodles + pork belly + sriracha stock + tare + brussels + corn
WOK THE LINE$15.00
noodz + kalbi marinated ribeye + broccoli + sesame + scallion
SHOULD HAVE BEEN A COWBOY **$13.00
shrimp + avocado + unagi sauce + bacon + spicy mayo + crunchies
WINGS$13.00
(8) crispy wings served naked with a side of Korean BBQ sauce
DRUNKEN NOODLES$12.00
rice noodles + scallion + thai chili + thai basil + drunky sauce
Location

150 S Washington St

Valparaiso IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
