Blofish

Fresh | Sustainable | Organic | High Quality Sushi To Go

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1932 14th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado Roll*$12.00
Tasmanian Salmon with organic avocado
Salmon$10.00
California Roll$16.00
Patagonia rock crab, organic avocado, organic cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Tempura shrimp, organic avocado, organic cucumber
Miso Soup$4.00
Organic miso with tofu
Avocado Roll (v)$9.00
Organic avocado
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
Bluefin Tuna - Spain$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll*$14.00
Spanish Bluefin with homemade jalapeño spicy sauce, brand new recipe! Not GF
Edamame$7.00
Chilled edamame with Jacobson salt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1932 14th St

Boulder CO

Sunday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

