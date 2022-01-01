Go
Blonde Biscotti

Hand. Made. Soft-Baked.

COOKIES • PASTRY

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100 • $

Avg 4.8 (296 reviews)

Popular Items

ICED Latte$4.75
(16oz DRINK:) 2oz espresso shot + 10oz chilled milk OVER ICE!
Natural Blonde Biscotti$3.00
light vanilla, hint of sweet almond
Latte$4.75
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
Cold Brew
Coffee brewed in cold water overnight & served over ice.
Classic Cinnamon Roll$4.99
scratch-made cinnamon roll with real cream cheese icing
Sausage & Cheese Roll$3.49
Cinnamon Roll Biscotti$3.00
soft like the inside of a cinnamon roll. dipped in white chocolate.
Cappuccino
(8oz or 12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + (6-10oz) steamed milk topped with milk foam
ICED Flat White$4.00
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz chilled milk OVER ICE!
Nutty Brunette Biscotti$3.00
dark chocolate, chocolate chunks, almonds
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
