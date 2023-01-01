Go
A map showing the location of Blondies - 1255 Bagnell Dam BlvdView gallery

Blondies - 1255 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1255 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1255 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark MO 65049

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Casablanca
orange starNo Reviews
1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Brick House Gastropub
orange starNo Reviews
1333 Bagnell Dam Boulevard Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Stewart's - On the Strip - 1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1151 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Fatdog Burrito & Burger Co.
orange starNo Reviews
564 Willow Ridge Road Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Ozark

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille
orange star4.6 • 4,186
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Marty Byrde's - Lake Ozarks, MO
orange star4.8 • 282
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd. Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Bend Grill & Bar - Bend at The Duck
orange star4.4 • 159
67 Cherokee Court Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lake Ozark

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Blondies - 1255 Bagnell Dam Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston