BloNo Pizza Co

PIZZA • SALADS

1304 Cross Creek Dr • $

Avg 4.3 (299 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Sauce
Cheez Thang - 7" Own Thang$7.99
New and improved! Baked dough w/ provolone, garlic parmesan butter & shredded mozz. Served with choice of sauce
Pan Fab 5$15.99
pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom & onion
These Pretzels are Making Me Thirsty$9.99
Warm, soft pretzel bites served with cheddar, nacho and BloNo ranch
Pan The Kevin$13.99
"A lovely cheese pizza, just for me"
Pan Rone Loc$13.99
pepperoni pizza
Breaks$6.99
Fried dough finished w/ garlic butter & parmesan. Served w/ your choice of (2) dipping sauces
Boneless & Tots$9.99
(8) Boneless wings served tossed in your choice of sauce & served with tots or waffle fries. Ranch included
Biggies$9.99
4 fresh dough triangles filled with mozz and pepperoni finished w/ garlic parm butter. Served with choice of sauce
Pan Mix Tape - Build Your Own$12.99
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
1304 Cross Creek Dr

Normal IL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
