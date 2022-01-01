Bloodhound Brew
Family owned and operated. Scratch kitchen, 30 beers on tap, outdoor patio, regular live music and other events.
GRILL
5801 Conroy Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5801 Conroy Rd
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Agave Azul: Kirkman
Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana brings a highly stylized restaurant with a fun, high-energy vibe and flavorful menu that embodies traditional and modern elements to Orlando and its surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated. Established 1998.
CFS
Come in and enjoy!
Antonio's House of Pizza
Our pizza and sauces are made fresh daily, using only the best natural local ingredients. It’s all in the Crust!
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!