Go
Consumer picView gallery

Bloom Acai Café

Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2483 Commerce Drive Northwest

Rochester, MN 55901

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location

2483 Commerce Drive Northwest, Rochester MN 55901

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Pizza North Rochester
orange starNo Reviews
4040 28th Street Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Cafe Relish
orange starNo Reviews
3100 19th St NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Little Thistle Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2031 14th Street Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 2,299
300 17th Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 2,299
300 17th Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Five West
orange star4.5 • 1,521
1991 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rochester

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bloom Acai Café

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston