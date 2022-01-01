Bloom Acai Café
Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location
2483 Commerce Drive Northwest, Rochester MN 55901