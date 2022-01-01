Go
Bloom Cafe

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5544 W Pico Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)

Popular Items

SALMON BOWL$18.50
Sprouts, mango, vegetable julienne, baby spinach, Miso Tamari dressing and mango
FRIES OPT
TURKEY BURGER$16.50
FREE-RANGE TURKEY BURGER
Red onion, tomato, lettuce, green aioli, Brioche bun.
GRILL SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH$16.75
Grilled skirt steak ciabatta sandwich.
Grilled onion, arugula, tomato. goat cheese chipotle spread.
MAHI MAHI BOWL$18.25
Julienne Veggies, fresh ginger Wasabi mayo, roasted seaweed. on jasmine rice
TANDOORI CHICKEN$18.25
Tomato apple chutney
SALMON SALAD$18.00
Radicchio, arugula, cherry tomato, lime dressing
BURGER SALAD$17.95
Choice of Patty, Beef, Turkey, Vegetarian, Living Lettuce, avocado, pickled onion, wasabi mayo, sprouts veggie chips
BEEF BURGER$16.50
lettuce, red onion, tomato, Green aioli
with Brioche bun.
CHICKEN APPLE SALAD$17.50
GRILLED CHICKEN & APPLE SALAD
Baby arugula, mesclun, red bell pepper, feta, dates.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5544 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

