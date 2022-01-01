Go
Bloom - NJ

Please order and enjoy our New American dishes with touch of Korean and French Cuisine.

648 Bloomfield Ave

Popular Items

Bulgogi Taco$21.00
Soy marinated beef, wasabi coleslaw, sour cream
Pork Belly$29.00
Slow cooked pork belly with a jalapeno miso glaze, couscous, and sauteed broccoli rabe
Salmon$32.00
Served with crispy purple potatoes, lemongrass beurre blanc, string beans and a kimchi salad
Bulgogi With Kimchi Fried RIce$29.00
Korean style marinated thin sliced beef, spicy kimchi fried rice sautéed with bacon, topped with an egg
Cripsy Chicken Wings 6 pieces$14.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt and pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
Octopus$27.00
Grilled Spanish octopus, salsa verde, quinoa, cauliflower puree
Scallops$33.00
Oyster mushroom, mushroom risotto, kimchi puree
Kimchi Fried RIce$13.00
Spicy kimchi sautéed with rice and bacon, topped with an egg
Crispy Chicken Wings 12 pieces$26.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt & pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
Kale Salad$15.00
Organic kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberry, garlic chip and Miso dressing
648 Bloomfield Ave

Verona NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
