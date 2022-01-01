Go
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

bloom restaurant & wine bar

Closed today

76 Reviews

$$$

1109 Main Street SW

Roanoke, VA 24015

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Orange Panna Cotta$9.00
dairy free, coconut milk, ginger-oat streusel, wildflower honey, meringue
Shortbread$9.00
short cake, caramelized milk, pine Chantilly, macadamia, white chocolate
NC Shrimp
fried, Gracious Day grits, cilantro-lime-GVH cabbage slaw, chipotle-aioli
Bok Choy$14.00
grilled, Thai spiced peanut, Riverstone daikon, Szechuan pepper sticky sauce, lime
Potatoes Aioli$8.00
charred rosemary aioli, harissa sauce, lemon zest, scallions
Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie$38.00
4 & 4 Platter; Salami Finocchiona, Salami Chorizo, Salami Milano, Speck; Camembert, Whipped Chevre, Tomme, Bleu
Brasstown Beef Skewer
grilled, miso-potato puree, marinated Bear Mountain mushrooms, feta, sunflower, jus
Kale Pesto$13.00
herbed flatbread, sheep’s feta, pickled cranberries, sorghum drizzle
Breadcraft Focaccia$5.50
roasted garlic oil, balsamic, herbs
Bocadillo$14.00
salami, NC black forest ham, arugula, smoked gouda, mustard, pickles, side salad
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke VA 24015

Directions

