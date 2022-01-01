Bloomfield restaurants you'll love
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Lox Stock & Bagels
1393 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Baker's Dozen
|$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
|Half Dozen
|$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.69
Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Michael Johns Pizza
PIZZA
Michael Johns Pizza
1393 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$3.69
|18" Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.75
|12" Italian
|$11.99
More about Thomas Hooker Brewing Company
Thomas Hooker Brewing Company
16 Tobey Road, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Tender southwest seasoned chicken, black beans, jalapenos, red peppers and tortilla strips with melted cheddar, monterey jack and sour cream. Served with salsa.
|Chicken Wings
|$12.99
Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Jamaican Jerk, Hot Honey or Original Dry Rub
|Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
|$10.99
Grilled Cheese on rye bread served with creamy Tomato Basil soup.
More about First Harvest
First Harvest
1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Whiting Fish Dinner
|$12.00