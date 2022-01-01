Bloomfield restaurants you'll love

Bloomfield restaurants
Toast
  • Bloomfield

Bloomfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Must-try Bloomfield restaurants

Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Lox Stock & Bagels

1393 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield

Avg 3.9 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Dozen$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Half Dozen$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Turkey Sandwich$7.69
Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Michael Johns Pizza image

PIZZA

Michael Johns Pizza

1393 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$3.69
18" Pepperoni Pizza$16.75
12" Italian$11.99
More about Michael Johns Pizza
Thomas Hooker Brewing Company image

 

Thomas Hooker Brewing Company

16 Tobey Road, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Tender southwest seasoned chicken, black beans, jalapenos, red peppers and tortilla strips with melted cheddar, monterey jack and sour cream. Served with salsa.
Chicken Wings$12.99
Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Jamaican Jerk, Hot Honey or Original Dry Rub
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$10.99
Grilled Cheese on rye bread served with creamy Tomato Basil soup.
More about Thomas Hooker Brewing Company
Banner pic

 

First Harvest

1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whiting Fish Dinner$12.00
More about First Harvest
Restaurant banner

 

Chosen 1 Seafood - Bloomfield

772 Park Avenue, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chosen 1 Seafood - Bloomfield
