Chili in Bloomfield

Bloomfield restaurants
Bloomfield restaurants that serve chili

Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Lox Stock & Bagels

1393 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield

Avg 3.9 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Michael Johns Pizza image

PIZZA

Michael Johns Pizza

1393 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Large Beef Chili$5.49
More about Michael Johns Pizza

