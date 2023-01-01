Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Hills restaurants
Bloomfield Hills restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI

43259 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Township

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
More about La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills

42967 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
Chicken & Shrimp Shawarma Bowl$19.98
Grilled marinated chicken and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
More about Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills

