Grilled chicken in Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Hills restaurants
Bloomfield Hills restaurants that serve grilled chicken

La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI

43259 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Township

Children's Grilled Chicken$8.99
A single perfectly grilled chicken breast served with rice or fries.
More about La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills

42967 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Chicken & Fire Grilled Shrimp Wrap$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
Side Of Grilled Chicken (5 ounces)$4.99
More about Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills

