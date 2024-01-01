Grilled chicken in Bloomfield Hills
Bloomfield Hills restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
43259 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Township
|Children's Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
A single perfectly grilled chicken breast served with rice or fries.
More about Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills
Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills
42967 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills
|Chicken & Fire Grilled Shrimp Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
|Side Of Grilled Chicken (5 ounces)
|$4.99