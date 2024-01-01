Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Bloomfield Hills
/
Bloomfield Hills
/
Pudding
Bloomfield Hills restaurants that serve pudding
La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
43259 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Township
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$3.99
More about La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills
42967 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills
No reviews yet
Banana Bread Pudding Parfait
$5.99
More about Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills
Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomfield Hills
Chicken Shawarma
Chili
Fattoush Salad
Shawarma
French Fries
Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Cucumber Salad
More near Bloomfield Hills to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(638 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(633 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston