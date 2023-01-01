Shawarma in Bloomfield Hills
Bloomfield Hills restaurants that serve shawarma
More about La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
La Marsa -- Bloomfield Hills, MI
43259 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Township
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$6.49
|Meat Shawarma
|$27.99
Marinated, slow-roasted combination of beef and lamb shaved off a rotisserie skewer.
More about Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills
Middle Eats - Bloomfield Hills
42967 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills
|Spicy Crunchy Shawarma Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Pita chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
|Chicken & Shrimp Shawarma Bowl
|$19.98
Grilled marinated chicken and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.