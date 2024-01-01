Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Bloomfield

Bloomfield restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Mario's Famous Pizzeria image

 

Mario's Famous Pizzeria

1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap W/ French Fries$13.00
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Popolari - Bloomfield

1047 Broad Street, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Popolari - Bloomfield

