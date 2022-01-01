Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Bloomfield
/
Bloomfield
/
Calamari
Bloomfield restaurants that serve calamari
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Sauteed Calamari over Pasta Din
$18.95
Large Fried Calamari App
$17.95
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Six Points Pub
574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Calamari
$14.00
Lightly breaded fried calamari - served with a side of marinara.
More about Six Points Pub
