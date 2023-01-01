Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Bloomfield
/
Bloomfield
/
Clams
Bloomfield restaurants that serve clams
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Linguini w Clam Sauce (White)
$18.00
Large Stuffed Clams app (3 pcs.)
$10.95
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Six Points Pub
574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$6.00
Homemade New England clam chowder.
More about Six Points Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomfield
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Garlic Knots
Pies
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Caesar Salad
Calamari
More near Bloomfield to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1846 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1447 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston