Garlic knots in
Bloomfield
/
Bloomfield
/
Garlic Knots
Bloomfield restaurants that serve garlic knots
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots w/ (SOS)
$4.50
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Six Points Pub
574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$9.00
Homemade garlic knots tossed in butter, garlic and basil - served with a side of marinara.
More about Six Points Pub
