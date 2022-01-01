Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Bloomfield

Bloomfield restaurants
Bloomfield restaurants that serve garlic knots

Mario's Famous Pizzeria image

 

Mario's Famous Pizzeria

1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots w/ (SOS)$4.50
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Six Points Pub

574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$9.00
Homemade garlic knots tossed in butter, garlic and basil - served with a side of marinara.
More about Six Points Pub

