Mussels in
Bloomfield
/
Bloomfield
/
Mussels
Bloomfield restaurants that serve mussels
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
1279 N Broad St, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Mussels (Hot) Din
$18.95
Mussels (Sweet) Din
$18.95
Large Mussels App
$16.95
More about Mario's Famous Pizzeria
Popolari - Bloomfield
1047 Broad Street, Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Mussels
$18.30
White wine or marinara
More about Popolari - Bloomfield
