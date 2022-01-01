Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Bloomfield

Bloomfield restaurants
Bloomfield restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Lex’s Grub 2 Go

16 Myrtle St, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake Slider$12.00
Pancake Turkey Sausage and Eggs
More about Lex’s Grub 2 Go
#Kids Sliders image

 

BGR

56 Broad Street, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about BGR

